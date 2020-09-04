Former Kings forward cofounds local basketball academy for youth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a nine-year NBA career, a former Sacramento Kings forward remained mainly out of the scene until a recent decision to give back to the community.

“Almost like, ‘Where have you been?’” said former Kings forward Pete Chilcutt. “People don’t know I’m in town even because I stayed out of the basketball scene.”

Chilcutt began his career in 1991 with the Kings and would eventually win a championship with the Houston Rockets in 1995.

“I was never the best guy on the court. There were always guys better than me,” Chilcutt said.

Even in his 50s, Chilcutt remains humble about his basketball playing abilities.

After retiring, he laid low for 20 years until recently.

Chilcutt is one of the cofounders of the Clutch City Basketball Academy.

“So, I’m sort of passing onto the kids that they don’t have to be the best player or jump the highest or shoot the best, but just work your butt off and good things will happen,” Chilcutt told FOX40.

For now, the Clutch City Academy is held outside on the courts at Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks and focused on individual skills of the game.

Their recent opening actually coincided with the ongoing pandemic.

“For us, we really care about the kids. We think they’re not developing right now mentally, physically,” said cofounder Philip Peterson. “A lot of them are just at home right now Monday through Friday on Zoom calls. This is a great opportunity for them to socialize in a safe environment.”

Clutch City will be holding clinics the next three Saturdays in Fair Oaks from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

“We want to build it and have ongoing camps and clinics all year around,” Chilcutt said. “And just have something where these kids have an option that’s not always based on competitive games or travel teams. This is just local bases situation where kids an come out and get better.”

