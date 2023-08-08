(FOX40.COM) — Former Marysville mayor and current Marysville Joint Unified School District board member Frank Crawford was arrested Aug. 4 after driving his vehicle off-road and onto the lawn of the Marysville Police Department, according to Lt. Adam Barber of the department.

Barber confirmed with FOX40.COM that Crawford was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

In audio obtained by the Appeal-Democrat, Crawford can allegedly be heard refusing to participate in field sobriety tests, screaming, calling officers ‘pigs’ and other profane names, and threatening violence.

After being detained at police headquarters, Barber was transported to Adventist Rideout Hospital for a blood draw and later booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Crawford’s arrest follows his August 3 announcement to run for Yuba County supervisor seat.