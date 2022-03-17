SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt man and former member of the National Guard received a 20-year prison sentence Tuesday for multiple child sexual exploitation offenses, federal officals say.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, court documents show Jaziz Jesahias Cea, 24, used the internet and social media to transport, receive and and possess visual depictions of children acting in sexual manner.

Prosecutors point out one example from May 2018, which included Cea uploading videos to YouTube channels that involved prepubescent girls being abused by adult males.

“Cea also separately used his Skype account to receive video depicting prepubescent minor females being sexually exploited and abused, to share links to such material, and to communicate with others about his interests in sexually exploiting children,” officials said in a press release.

In separate incident on Feb. 2019, Prosecutors claim Cea possessed additional videos showing girls being sexually abused and exploited.

Cea admitted to officials that he used a website and cryptocurrency to buy over 20 hours of videos from the dark web featuring children geting sexually abused, prosecutors said. Officials added those videos Cea bought were from 2018.

Officials said Cea was a member of the California National Guard from Sept. 2017 to July 2018. During that time, Cea was on active duty with the U.S. Army and was stationed in Qatar, according to prosecutors.

Cea was kicked out of the National Guard in July 2020 with a other-than-honorable discharge, prosecutors said.

Multiple agencies were involved in the case including the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force and the Galt Police Department.

Prosecutors said the case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the DOJ to combat child exploitation and abuse.