SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former employee at the California Department of Public Health’s Office of AIDS was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and ordered to pay over $2 million in restitution after she organized a fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said Schenelle M. Flores will start serving her five years and 10 months in prison on May 18.

During her nearly yearlong scheme, which started in 2017, Flores led a group of fraudsters to divert state funds to the tune of $2 million.

The former CDPH employee is accused of using a state contractor “to make payments allegedly on behalf of the Office of AIDS and causing the contractor to charge those payments to the state,” according to court documents.

Documents show the “corporation” had a contract with the CDPH that included “distributing condoms and other harm reduction supplies.”

The attorney’s office said the group involved in the scheme, along with their friends and family, obtained cash, luxury suites at sports games and vacations.

Flores pleaded guilty to the crimes last February.

According to court documents, Christine M. Iwamoto, the former manager at the Office of AIDS, also joined Flores in the scheme. After pleading guilty in October, she is set to be sentenced on April 7, the U.S. attorney’s office said. She could face up to 40 years in prison and at least $750,000 in fines.

Court documents allege that Iwamoto billed CDPH for work from her “consulting business,” which included purchasing large numbers of gift cards under the guise of “patient incentives” and keeping them for herself.

She is also accused of using the name Patricia Roberts to bill the Office of AIDS.