Former owner of Roseville gun club sentenced for buying, selling firearms using officers’ identities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The former owner of a Roseville gun club was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this month after selling firearms using the identities of multiple peace officers.

A release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said 51-year-old Joseph John Deaser IV pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and the illegal sale of firearms by a federally licensed firearms dealer back in May 2019.

Deaser was convicted of using the names and identities of six officers to sell “off-roster” firearms to members of his private gun club, Capital Gun Club.

According to the release, federal and state investigators found Deaser had gone around California’s law allowing peace officers to buy firearms that are not on the state’s approved roster. Officers are then able to sell the off-roster firearms to the public in private sales.

Between December 2014 and April 2018, Deaser illegally bought at least 50 off-roster firearms so he could sell them to Capital Gun Club members. The release said he was able to fill out federal and state purchasing forms using the officers’ identities then used his middle fingerprint for the box meant for the “Purchaser’s Right Thumb Print.”

The release said that Deaser had spoken to federal and state legislators about supporting gun safety and universal background checks.

“I think it’s totally acceptable to, on the one hand, look at the things he’s done, but on the other hand, look at the life he was living behind the scenes,” said Judge Troy Nunley. “You know … on the one hand, he was … advocating for sensible gun laws before Congress, before local governments, before organizations, and on the other side of it, he was trying to circumvent those very same gun laws.”