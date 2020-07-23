Former Sacramento city councilman admitted into ICU with COVID-19 diagnosis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former Sacramento City Councilman Robbie Waters is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We just got off the phone with one of his nurses and we just got a report that they had reduced the amount of oxygen that he’d been getting,” explained Waters’ daughter, Dee Dee Earl, on Wednesday.

The family of the longtime, former councilman said it was an incredible change to hear, since their father was admitted into the ICU on Monday.

They were thrilled to see him via FaceTime just the night before for the first time in weeks.

Waters took a fall at his home on June 30, which required a partial hip replacement.

“He was very coherent, very joking, teasing, which he always has been. Evidently, before I got here, wasn’t that scene,” said Waters’ son, Darren Waters. “He was not able to communicate. So with the exception of having the oxygen mask, he looks the same.”

“We joked that he looks like a little rugged Clint Eastwood. He has the gray goatee beard and his hair was all combed,” Earl told FOX40. “It was just great time being able to see him and he was joking with us. He got to see his dog, his beloved Joey. So, it was really special for us.”

After surgery to repair his hip, Robbie Waters was moved to an assisted nursing facility for rehabilitation on July 8.

Although they are not certain how or where their dad contracted the virus, the family said they’ve since learned that multiple residents and staff from the nursing facility in Sacramento have tested positive for the virus.

One thing they know for certain about their dad is that he’s a fighter and has always been the pillar of the family.

He’s gone from being a husband and a father to a cop and an investigator, then eventually to a sheriff and a council member.

“He loved what he did,” Earl said. “Pretty incredible to see him start out as a beat cop and make it all the way to the top cop in the county.”

They said they’re amazed how their 84-year-old father is able to be so unrelenting in his fight to beat the virus.

“He fights and he fights hard,” Earl said.

They said their mother, Judy, who has been married to their dad for 60 years, is also resilient and unwavering in the face of uncertainty. Although she didn’t want to come on camera, she expressed the hardship with help from her daughter.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Judy Waters said.

“She’s over here crying. She says it hasn’t been easy to be here. She’s struggling most with the fact that he’s there by himself and she’s so sad that he can’t have any visitors,” Earl told FOX40.

“She would be right by his side if she could.”