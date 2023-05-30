(KTXL) — Former Sacramento City Councilman Steven Hansen announced he is running for mayor of Sacramento in 2024.

Hansen was elected to the city council in 2012 but lost his second reelection bid to Katie Valenzuela in 2020 after city council district lines were redrawn.

Hansen, who was Sacramento’s first openly gay city council member, touched on some of the issues he hopes to address as mayor in a video announcing his campaign.

“In the wealthiest nation in the world — we shouldn’t have people living on our streets,” Hansen said in a video launching his mayoral campaign. “Housing should be accessible for all. Anyone who wants a good-paying job — should be able to get one. And families should feel safe walking and biking in their neighborhood.”

Hansen currently serves as a managing partner for the Sacramento office of the San Francisco-based Lighthouse Public Affairs.

At least three other candidates have launched their campaign to replace current Mayor Darrel Steinberg, who announced Thursday he would not be seeking a third term.

According to the campaign, Hansen is originally from St. Paul, Minnesota.