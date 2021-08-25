Former Stockton Mayor Silva files $3M claim against SUSD over trustee’s ‘disparaging’ statements

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An attorney for former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva filed a multi-million-dollar claim back in June against the Stockton Unified School District after a trustee allegedly called him a “child molester and Pedophile” at a board meeting.

Through his attorney, Silva is seeking $3 million in damages after he says Board Member AngelAnn Flores made “disparaging defamatory” comments about the former mayor at three separate board meetings.

“The statement was completely and unequivocally derogatory in nature, the worst of its kind, made with the malicious intent to injure and damage the Claimant’s name and reputation within the community,” his attorney wrote of Flores’ comments during the March 23 meeting.

Silva’s attorney said the Board of Trustees was not scheduled to address anything related to the former mayor at any of the three meetings.

In response, Silva claimed Flores was never disciplined by SUSD for her statements, and instead was “provided a forum” to voice them publicly.

In October 2019, Silva was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a felony count of conflict of interest. Prior to his sentencing, the former mayor of Stockton and his former executive assistant were accused of embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and money laundering from the Stockton Boys and Girls Club.

Silva was also ordered to serve three years of probation and was banned for life from owning guns or ammunition.

The Stockton Unified Board of Trustees has recently faced criticism after the San Joaquin County grand jury released a scathing report, in which it said the board failed to lead the school district with its lack of transparency and in-fighting. A community Facebook group posted a recording of a Zoom meeting that appeared to show trustees yelling at each other.

