Former Stockton Mayor Tubbs invited to speak at Martin Luther King Jr.’s home church

(KTXL) — Inside Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic home church, standing at the pulpit where King himself once stood, former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs delivered a short speech Monday.

“Before I was a mayor, I was a young Black kid with a father in jail and a mother who was 16 when she had me, who lived in the shadows of a Martin Luther King Boulevard,” Tubbs said to a small crowd Monday in Atlanta, Georgia.

“His work, his words and actions and deeds have always been a North Star for me,” the former mayor told FOX40 after the event.

Tubbs was personally invited by King’s daughter Bernice King to speak at The King Center’s beloved community commemorative service.

“What this King’s Day is about, particularly in this year, is that we can’t keep talking, we can’t keep preaching about dreaming without waking up,” Tubbs said during his speech.

“The message is really about waking up, about how we spend so much time speaking about a dream, but a lot of things he fought for 50 plus years ago have calcified today,” he later said on the phone.

Tubbs brought up the racial wealth gap, voter suppression laws that are being enacted and poverty across the country.

“Dr. King said it best, he said, ‘All we say to America is be true to what you said on paper,’” he said at The King Center.

He later called it a surreal experience, one he never could have imagined.

“I’m a kid from South Stockton,” he told FOX40. “That is so above and beyond anything, it’s such a huge honor. I’m still in shock.”

He said any celebration of King’s life and legacy without looking at what the country should be doing better is a disservice to what he stood for.

“The best way to honor Dr. King is not with our words, with our actions,” Tubbs said.