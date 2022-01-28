Former Turlock teacher arrested 3 times, faces dozens of sex crimes charges

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Turlock band teacher was arrested for the third time Thursday and faces 40 charges in connection to years of alleged sex crimes, many against minors.

Police said Daniel James Baudino, 38, agreed to turn himself in at the Turlock Police Department for his third arrest. He has since been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and has been charged with 35 felonies and five misdemeanors.

Baudino was first arrested on Nov. 1 after Turlock police said a victim contacted them. According to the victim, the sex crimes allegedly happened between June and August of 2016, while Baudino taught at Turlock High School. While not identified, the victim is 15 years younger than 38-year-old Baudino, police said at the time.

He was charged with nine felony sex crimes following his first arrest.

At the time, Baudino was teaching at Turlock Junior High School and was placed on paid administrative leave.

Police said after Baudino’s mugshot was released to the public, two additional victims came forward, leading to the former teacher’s second arrest on Nov. 18. Both were former students, but police said the alleged crimes happened in 2015 and 2019 when the victims were adults and no longer students.

He was charged with an additional 10 felony sex crimes as a result of the victims’ information.

As Hi-Tech detectives sifted through what the police department called a “vast amount of digital evidence,” they uncovered more crimes.

Based on the latest evidence, Baudino was charged with 11 counts of using a minor to make child pornography, five counts of recording sexual activity without consent, four counts of contacting a minor for the purposes of sex, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The Turlock Police Department asked that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.