Former UC Davis gymnast recalls discrimination she experienced at her alma mater

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Protesters were still in the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, when Alexis Brown started freshman studies at the University of California, Davis.

Those demonstrations were on behalf of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old shot to death after a struggle with a white city police officer.

As she watched the country search for answers about Brown’s death, Alexis found herself wondering why she was facing what she calls microaggressions from her teammates on the college gymnastics team she had been so excited to join.

“There would always be kind of backhanded comments like ‘you’re really pretty for a black girl’ or ‘you’re an oreo because you look black but you speak eloquently or you speak white,’” Alexis told FOX40.

She also said there were people in her program who would use racial slurs.

Those were the kinds of situations Alexis talked to coaches and teachers about but never filed any kind of complaint because she didn’t feel it would go anywhere.

Over the years, she tumbled and flipped her way into being named the best gymnast in her conference and the top female athlete at UC Davis. She became the school’s first gymnast to earn a 9.9 in a regional competition.

But none of those things were able to take the sting out of what was happening to her or reduce her dismay at the growing list of American black men dying at the hands of police.

Inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s attempt to draw attention to the problem by kneeling during the national anthem, Brown did the same at meets and said her coaches were less than supportive.

“Saying that 400 years of oppression is not a reason to kneel,” Alexis said.

Now that another black man has died because of an encounter with the police, this time after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, Alexis said she hopes George Floyd’s moment births a movement that people at her alma mater will pay attention to.

“Kneeling as my protest was asking nicely. The Black Panthers, that was asking nicely,” Alexis told FOX40. “All of these other movements like sit-ins are asking nicely and I think we’ve gotten to the point now where we’re no longer asking nicely. We are making change happen and anything that stands in our way is collateral damage.”