Former UC Davis researcher suspected of ties to Chinese military wanted by FBI

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A researcher at UC Davis is accused of lying about her affiliation with the Chinese military to receive a U.S. visa.

The FBI says she is hiding out at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco to avoid arrest.

Juan Tang is one of four researchers across the county facing visa fraud charges due to suspected ties to China’s military forces.

Court documents show the FBI interviewed Tang at her apartment in Davis at the end of June. They believe shortly after that is when she fled to the consulate.

When Tang applied for a visa, she claimed she had no affiliation with the Chinese military. But agents see photographs of her in the uniform of the People’s Liberation Army and Air Force as evidence otherwise.

Court documents show the FBI found articles on the internet referencing her work at the Air Force Military Medical University as well as photographs.

Some neighbors at her apartment in Davis were shocked to hear the news.

“It’s pretty scary to know that someone’s lying about her identity and close by,” neighbor Sarina Hall told FOX40. “I got kids here. What else is she lying about?”

A spokesperson with UC Davis says Tang was a visiting researcher working in the Department of Oncology.

Her work was solely based in the research laboratory and she left the University at the end of June. UC Davis

According to court documents, Tang denied any connection saying “wearing a military uniform was required for attendance at FMMU (Fourth Military Medical University) because it was a military school.”

But the FBI says they conducted a search warrant and found more evidence.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said, “This is another part of the Chinese Communist Party’s plan to take advantage of our open society and exploit academic institutions.”

According to the Department of Justice, if she’s convicted of visa fraud, she could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.