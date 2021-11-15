Former Union Mine High School teacher sentenced for having child pornography of students

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Union Mine High School teacher has been sentenced Monday after he was found possessing child pornography of former students.

Ryan Pullen, formerly a theater teacher at the high school, was arrested in January after other school staff discovered Pullen was in possession of a video of students in various states of undress.

“Absolute disgust,” said Joy Hensley, a former student. “I got the call two days after my 19th birthday.”

The call Hensley is referring to is when she found out Pullen, her former teacher, was arrested for child pornography.

“I basically spent every day in that department,” Hensley said.

Pullen was accused of secretly filming his students as they undressed. Hensley said she couldn’t believe she was unknowingly recorded by someone she thought she trusted.

“It was one of those things where it made me sit and rethink all of high school and everything I’ve done,” Hensley said.

Back in October, Pullen pleaded guilty. On Monday, he faced a judge to be sentenced for his crimes.

“For ladies, he definitely would grab them by their lower back or put his hands in more obscure areas,” said Colby Fleischer, also a former student.

Pullen was sentenced to 364 days behind bars and two years probation — a light sentence compared to what former students said he should have gotten.

Once Pullen gets released from custody, he is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“Even though he got 364 days, it’s not even a year,” Fleischer said. “It’s not what he deserves. He deserves so much more after all the pain he caused my peers.”

Pullen addressed the judge on Monday by saying he is sorry for what he did and has gotten help by enrolling in rehab and seeing a therapist.

But Hensley said those words mean nothing to her.

“You can sit here and you can say all this but you still did it,” Hensley said. “People don’t really change. They just act different.”

Even with the trauma of her high school years, Hensley is thankful Pullen is no longer allowed at Union Mine.

The superintendent with El Dorado Union High School District would only tell FOX40 Pullen is a former employee and would not comment any further.