(FOX40.COM) — Forest Hill Bridge in Placer County is currently shut down in both directions, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post on Sunday morning at around 10:18 a.m. Placer County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post the bridge is closed “due to a critical incident.”

The sheriff’s office advised people to avoid area.

Additional details will be provided as information becomes available.