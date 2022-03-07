ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — One week after five people died in a church shooting, the community held a forum to talk about the horrific tragedy and increase awareness about domestic violence.

The forum was held Monday night less than a mile away from The Church in Sacramento where deputies said a man fatally shot his three daughters and a chaperone before taking his own life.

“It’s evil. It’s something no one can wrap their head around,” said Sacramento County District 3 Supervisor Rich Desmond.

While difficult to understand, some community members told FOX40 that doing nothing and moving would even be more difficult.

“Find the way to turn this into something positive,” Desmond said.

Desmond said that holding a forum focused on community healing and awareness is a way residents can collect comfort from each other and work together towards solutions to prevent future tragedies.

The community gathered at Howe Park and were joined by representatives from law enforcement, justice advocates and groups who help survivors of domestic violence.

“I think we should all be challenged to do better, to find policies and find laws that protect victims better. And to hold perpetrators accountable,” said WEAVE CEO Beth Hassett.

While the shooting highlighted so many different issues, forum leaders said the tragedy began with domestic violence and the community must realize the issues they are facing.

“The shelters are full. They go from place to place and there is no room in the end. We spend a lot of our money on emergency motel vouchers,” explained Faith Whitmore, CEO of the Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center.

Whitmore said domestic violence can happen anywhere and the community needs to pay attention because the issue doesn’t always begin with physical abuse.

“It’s all about control, a perpetrator wanting to control the victim,” Whitmore explained. “That could be financial abuse, verbal abuse, physical abuse, isolation is a big sign. We encourage people, if you see someone you are concerned about, reach out. Let them know you see them.”

Alfredo Najera III is a member of The Church in Sacramento. Naher and others agree early prevention is key to putting an end to domestic violence, showing kids what a healthy relationship looks like.

“I thought it was a good start,” Najera said.

But Najera also said there needs to be a campaign for men guiding them to hold other men accountable.

“I always say, not every male born becomes a man. The word of man is a word of honor,” Najera explained. “Someone who respects everyone, someone who is kind.”

Desmond said he learn a lot of ideas that he will take back to the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to see if laws can be changed and will talk with legislative leaders to see what can be done at the state level to prevent additional tragedies.

For more information on domestic violence resources in Sacramento County, tap or click here.