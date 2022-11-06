SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Firefighters said that the fire was driven by the wind and that it burned through multiple properties and fence lines.

Courtesy Sacramento Metro Fire

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.