Foster Farms donates 8,000 lbs. of turkey to Sacramento Food Bank

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In light of difficult economic times, Foster Farms is donating 8,000 pounds of turkey to the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services that will feed people and families in the community who may otherwise not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s very significant,” said Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services CEO Blake Davis. “We’ve had a long relationship with Foster Farms and this just goes a long way to helping our organization feed so many people. As you know, the demand is through the roof.”

The amount of donated turkey is enough for 10,000 servings this Thanksgiving and is expected to make a major difference during the holiday.

“All of these things that we see on this table costs more than it did last year,” Davis explained. “It’s going to be very difficult for wonderful families to put a meal on the table, and this partnership goes a long way to help us do that.”

The partnership is just one of several that Foster Farms has with nonprofits across the region. This year, Foster Farms plans to donate 64,000 pounds of turkeys to food banks across the West Coast.

The Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services will hold their annual turkey drive Friday, and they enthusiastically welcome a donation of any amount.

“Every dollar you donate, you can provide five meals,” Davis said.