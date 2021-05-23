Founder of advocacy group in San Joaquin County accused of sexual abuse

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man who founded a group dedicated to helping keep young people out of trouble was arrested on suspicion of sex abuse.

Sammy Nunez, the former executive director of Fathers & Families of San Joaquin, faces charges including the continuous sexual abuse of a minor. His bail was set at $2 million.

The group posted to its social media channels Sunday that Nunez was no longer employed by them, but its stated mission of helping vulnerable families would continue.

Nunez, who says he was a reformed gang member, founded the group in 2003 after he was released from prison with the goal of keeping young people from falling into the same bad patterns that he did.

Nunez is set to appear in court on Tuesday.