FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were arrested at a hotel in Fairfield on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and possessing other stolen items.

At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at the 700 block of Cypress Drive, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

After the suspects fled, police said an officer was able to see their vehicle in a video that was provided to them. The officer entered the vehicle’s information into the police’s “FLOCK” system.

Once the information was entered, police said other officers located the vehicle in a local hotel’s parking lot and started conducting surveillance in the area.

Police said four men left one of the hotel’s rooms and were arrested shortly after.

Officers searched the men’s vehicle and they found multiple catalytic converters and cutting tools, among other items, police.

A search of their hotel room was also conducted, in which more cutting tools, catalytic converters, and other “possible” stolen items were seen, according to police. The room was locked down and the vehicle was towed.

The four men were booked into Solano County Jail.