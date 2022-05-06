TURLOCK, Calif (KTXL) — On Thursday morning the Turlock Police Department along with several law enforcement agencies arrested four people on several felony charges following gang assaults on May 1, police said.

Police arrested Jose Aguilar, 29, of Turlock, Arthur Peralta, 30, of Turlock, Angelica Lopez, 33, of Turlock and Vincente Ruiz, 41, of Modesto in connection with the gang assault.

Police also arrested Adrian Peralta, 25, of Turlock for charges resulting from evidence located during a search of his residence.

Around 2 a.m. on May 1, the Turlock Police Department received two calls about unprovoked assaults that left one man with serious injuries to his face and torso, according to police.

Further investigation by law enforcement discovered that the attacks were unprovoked and inflicted by a criminal street gang, police said.

On Thursday morning the Turlock Police Department SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies served arrest warrants at three homes in Turlock and one home in Modesto where five suspects were arrested.

The Turlock homes were located at the 900 block of North Olive Avenue, the 200 block of North Thor Street and the 1100 block of Bethany Avenue. The Modesto home was located in the 2600 block of River Creek Circle.

The five are facing multiple felony charges including; assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, battery causing serious bodily injury, conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang, gang member or associate committing a violent felony, committing a felony while out on bail, gang member in possession of a concealable firearm, possession of an undetectable firearm (Ghost gun), prohibited person in possession of ammunition, violation of probation and felon in possession of a firearm.