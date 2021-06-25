Four cooling centers to open up in Sacramento County starting Saturday

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County is opening four cooling centers starting Saturday when triple-digit temperatures are expected to return.

The cooling centers will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Department of Human Assistance customer service locations in Arden-Arcade, North Highlands, South Sacramento and North Sacramento.

2700 Fulton Ave., Sacramento

5747 Watt Ave. North Highlands

2450 Florin Road, Sacramento

3960 Research Drive, Sacramento

The DHA will keep the locations open through Wednesday for those seeking an escape from the heat.

Face coverings will need to be worn inside the cooling centers and pets will need to be leashed or kept in a carrier.

The National Weather Service expects Sacramento to experience a high of 104 degrees Saturday, with temperatures staying in the upper-90s through the beginning of the week. The heat will drop off by nightfall.