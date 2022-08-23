COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the Williams area. Officers said the driver was traveling at an unknown speed.

While the driver of the Nissan was traveling the wrong way, another vehicle with four occupants, a 2022 Nissan Altima, was in the southbound lane at an unknown speed and the two Nissans collided head-on, the CHP said.

The driver of the 2012 Nissan, Celeste Gonzales, 24, of Maxwell, was placed under arrest and was taken to Enloe Medical Center in Chico by an ambulance, officers said she later died from her injuries.

The collision caused the deaths of three people inside the 2022 Nissan, according to the CHP. The surviving passenger in that car, David W. McDaniels, 52, of Suisun City was life-flighted to Enloe Medical Center for his major injuries.

The CHP identified the other three deceased passengers as Timothy McDaniels, 57, of Vacaville, and Suisun City residents Quincy Lovelace, 28, and Christoper Martinez, 34.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.