Four dogs die in Modesto house fire

Fire crews found four dogs dead in a house fire in Modesto Sunday night. (Photo courtesy of the Modesto Fire Department)

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Four dogs died Sunday night in a Modesto house fire, according to the local fire department.

Fire crews found four dogs dead after a house fire in Modesto Sunday night. (Photo courtesy of the Modesto Fire Department)

Around 9:45 p.m., fire officials say Modesto and Ceres crews were called to a blaze at a home on Spencer Avenue, just down the street from Marni Way.

When firefighters got to Spencer Avenue, flames were already threatening nearby homes, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The fire department says the residents of the home were able to escape but four dogs were found dead.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit will investigate what caused the fire.