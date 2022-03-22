STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were shot and the youngest died early Tuesday morning in Stockton.

Stockton police said officers were still investigating around 7 a.m. on West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, after three of the men, ages 28, 29 and 46, were found with gunshot wounds just after midnight.

Over a mile away, officers said they found the fourth victim, an 18-year-old, dead in a vehicle at East March and West lanes.

I counted 44 bullet casings on the ground. These markers will be gathered as evidence for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/aV52YxtHlm — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 22, 2022

The three other victims were hospitalized after sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have not provided a suspect description or information about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who has more information about the deadly shooting has been asked to call 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

