Four people left unidentifiable after fiery car crash in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says four people died and were “burned beyond recognition” after a car crash Thursday.

Several agencies and personnel, including a life flight helicopter, responded to the scene near 22800 Latrobe Road.

Personnel at the scene originally said there were three people dead in the car, which had caught fire. The California Highway Patrol later found a fourth person.

“The identity of the subjects will remain unknown, pending DNA analysis for identification,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The cause of the crash was not reported.