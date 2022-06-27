OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said four people were hit by a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday night in Oakdale.

The sheriff’s office two men who were arguing with a small group of people at Knight’s Ferry Recreational Area got in their vehicle and struct four people who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were treated by medical personnel at the scene and two others refused treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the passenger in the vehicle was seen brandishing a firearm.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, more details will be released Monday.