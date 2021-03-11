Four Ripon firefighters test positive for COVID-19

RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — For the first time since the pandemic began, four out of 15 Ripon firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

“There’s five on a shift, and one of the people that was on that shift had been vaccinated, he tested negative,” Ripon Fire District Chief Dennis Bitters told FOX40.

Bitters added that only 25% of the department personnel have been vaccinated, including himself.

“I feel that it gives me a certain level of safety for me and my family, recognizing that it may stop me from being a carrier of it to someone else,” he said.

Firefighters and paramedics were among some of the first eligible to be vaccinated in the state.

“We encouraged vaccinations for our staff, but they’re not mandated. It’s a personal choice,” Bitters explained.

He said that the four firefighters had worked together last Tuesday. The first symptoms were reported when they were not longer on duty, and were described as minor.

“It’s really hard to determine where it came from,” Bitters said. “We have tested all the other personnel at the department, and all our negative. So it’s confined to these four people.”

He told FOX40 that they will review the department’s COVID-19 protocols to see if anything needs to be changed but said he is confident they’re doing all they can.

“We take this very seriously, and we’re well aware of what this virus is and what it can do,” he said.

Bitters said those firefighters will be back on the job as soon as they are cleared, which could be as early as next week.