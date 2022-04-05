MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Four suspects were arrested after the sheriff’s department said they allegedly robbed a Modesto convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday and tried to get rid of the gun.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said around 1:40 a.m., four armed and masked suspects took cash from an employee at a Texaco gas station on Paradise Road.

According to sheriff’s department officials, the suspects left the area in a dark-colored, lifted pickup truck.

The truck was later spotted by a deputy, who officials said called for backup to stop the driver.

All four suspects were arrested after a “high-risk traffic enforcement stop,” the sheriff’s department reported. They have been identified as 21-year-old Ernest Dubose, 19-year-old Isiah Beard, 19-year-old Sebastian Gutierrez and 22-year-old Antony Sandoval.

They all face robbery and weapons charges. Records show they have yet to be booked into jail.

Deputies said the suspects threw the gun used in the robbery into a flooded drainage ditch. Firefighters had to clear standing water out of the ditch to vacuum up the gun.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials identified the firearm as a “ghost gun,” saying it did not have a serial number and had an illegal extended magazine.

County detectives said they are trying to determine if the suspects have ties to other recent robberies in the area.