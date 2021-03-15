Four victims identified in deadly French Camp crash

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four out of the five people who died in a crash on Interstate 5 in French Camp last week have been identified, according to the San Joaquin Coroner’s Office.

They include Major Clifton, 1; Phyllis Clifton, 7; driver Nathaniel Clifton, 33; and Larinda Jones, 42. All were from Tracy.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, March 12, investigators say a 1997 Toyota sedan carrying five people was speeding northbound on 1-5, near Roth Road, when it veered off to the right. It crashed into a road sign before slamming into a tree.

According to CHP Officer Rueben Jones, the two children and an adult passenger who were in the backseat died at the scene.

At the time of the crash, they were not in child safety seats nor were they wearing seatbelts.

The front passenger and driver died at a nearby hospital, according to Jones.