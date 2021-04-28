Four Wheatland teens caught on video vandalizing school, face felony charges

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three teens were arrested after breaking into schools and damaging property in Wheatland.

Their names are not being released because they are under the age of 18.

Although three were arrested, four teens are facing felony charges for allegedly causing damage at two schools.

The Wheatland Police Department says over the weekend a 13-year-old Bear River Middle School student and 15-year-old Wheatland High School student were caught on video surveillance burglarizing Bear River Middle School.

Police say the two students broke into the school, damaged property and turned off a power breaker, causing 600 milk cartons to spoil.

Then, the same two students joined two other 13-year-old students and burglarized Wheatland High School, stole food and set off a fire extinguisher, which was all caught on camera.

“I feel like they should be locked up,” said Catherine Lopez, from Wheatland.

Lopez says it’s not common for this type of activity to happen in Wheatland and blames the parents more than the students.

“The parents are responsible, and they should be the ones paying for it,” Lopez said.

After the Wheatland Police Department posted the incident on Facebook, one person wrote, they hope the students learn from this and “learn that stuff quick and build better lives.”

Lopez agrees too, hoping this is a wake-up call.

“Hopefully, their parents have enough sense to put some sense in their heads before they get any older and have a real bad road,” Lopez said.

Wheatland Police says all four students face felony charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.