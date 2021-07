West Sacramento’s Drake’s: The Barn will be celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, unlimited tacos, live music and 21 and over fun.

Drake’s joined Pedro on the patio to talk more about the event and share some drinks.

The Red, White and Brews event will start at 6:30 p.m. and go until midnight.

Tickets are $34. Each ticket includes one beer, unlimited tacos, a silent disco headset and lawn access.

