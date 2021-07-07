Fourth of July weekend visitors left over 1,000 pounds of trash at Lake Tahoe, volunteers say

TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly 1,500 pounds of trash at Lake Tahoe’s beaches were cleaned up by volunteers after the July 4 weekend.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe said 235 volunteers were involved in the effort, an annual cleanup held each July 5.

“People’s passion for protecting Lake Tahoe never ceases to amaze me, even after eight years of organizing cleanups like this one,” said Marilee Movius, Community Engagement Manager for the League to Save Lake Tahoe, also known as Keep Tahoe Blue. “We had families and groups pass by, see what we were doing, drop their beach chairs and start to help. It goes to show that people want to do the right thing; they just need the opportunity.”

Among the items were cigarette butts, bottle caps and beach toys, adding up to a total of 1,456 pounds of litter, the organization said.

“Events like this are real eye-openers,” said Casey Metkovich, a long-time Keep Tahoe Blue volunteer. “The lake is so beautiful, it’s easy to think it’s pristine. But when you learn more and look closer, the lake needs our help. Being that set of helping hands is so fulfilling.”

