(KTXL) — The FOX40 team and its parent company Nexstar Media Group, Inc. gave back to the community this Friday as part of the 27th Founder’s Day of Caring.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, volunteers from FOX40 spent time at the Stockton Food Bank, Salvation Army and Chicks in Crisis.

Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016 by Chairman and CEO Perry Sook as a way for Nexstar’s television stations to make a difference in hundreds of cities across the United States through volunteering and community services.