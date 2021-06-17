FOX40 fights food insecurity on Founder’s Day of Caring

(KTXL) — FOX40 and its parent company Nexstar Media Group, Inc. are giving back to the community by volunteering during the annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

Volunteers from FOX40 spent time Thursday at the Yolo Food Bank, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services and the Stockton Food Bank to fight food insecurity.

Volunteers helped with contactless, drive through donations and loading and unloading carts.

Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016 by Chairman and CEO Perry Sook as a way for Nexstar’s television stations to make a difference in hundreds of cities across the U.S. through volunteering and community service.