(FOX40.COM) — As part of its commitment to covering local news that matters, KTXL FOX40 launched a one-hour weekday newscast at 4 p.m. beginning Monday, August 21.

The 4 p.m. newscast will be anchored by Roseville native Riley Carroll, with weather forecasts delivered by Chief Meteorologist Adam Epstein.

The newscast will also contain breaking news and original reporting from the larger FOX40 News team.

“We are very proud of the launch of our 4 p.m. newscast,” FOX40 News Director Lisa Burger said. “We are committed to covering local news that matters to all communities in our viewing area, large or small. Our 4 p.m. newscast will give viewers even more opportunity to get local news and the Certified Most Accurate weather forecast every weekday.”

Riley Carroll recently joined FOX40 after anchoring and reporting for several years at television stations in Colorado, and California.

She grew up in the Sacramento area and says she is excited to tell stories about the members of her own community.

“I look forward to serving this community in the best way I know how, sharing stories and important information,” she said. “Thank you for letting me into your lives and your homes.”

The addition of a 4 p.m. newscast brings FOX40’s total hours of daily weekday news coverage to 12 hours, all of which are viewable in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto area, as well as online through video reports and newscast replays.