FOX40’s beloved Chroma Kitty gets new home, new family

Chroma Kitty has been a vital part of the FOX40 family for five years now.

Appearing on-air outside and inside, in the morning, evening and weekend newscasts, she has put a smile on our faces and become a valued member of the FOX40 News team.

And we know how much she means to the thousands of you who follow her on social media and look for her on TV.

She originally came to us in 2016, rescued from the streets of Sacramento, and we adopted her here at the station. She would predominantly be outside except for inclement weather.

Last year, though, she had some minor health issues and was bothered by some of the neighborhood cats that come around. Her vet, Dr. Jyl, advised she would be a lot safer as an indoor cat, and we agreed.

So for most of the past year, she has been inside the station, given care by many FOX40 staffers in the conference room where she had a comfy set-up and tons of toys. We still let her outside for some supervised fresh air every week and we let her wander around the station when possible while being sensitive to those who have cat allergies.

But she was mostly kept in the conference room, and that’s just not a lot of space for this formerly outdoor cat. The lights are almost always on in that room and people come in and out at all times of the day.

As much as we love Chroma, there comes a time where she needs a true home where she can roam inside and out and have constant loving attention and predictable daily routine from an actual family that is more than we can give her here and still protect her. That being said, one of our morning newscast directors has adopted Chroma to live in her home.

While we miss her being at the station, we know this is the best thing for her life going forward.

Chroma will always be part of the FOX40 News team. You’ll still see her on-air from time to time with photos or a video, and you can continue to follow her life on social media.

Find Chroma on Facebook and Instagram

We just wanted you to be aware of the full story and let you know she is in great health and great care, and we appreciate and thank all of her loyal and vocal fans.