CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif (KTXL) — Fraudulent checks and credit cards worth thousands were found after two suspects led officers on a chase last week, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Last Tuesday around 1:15 p.m., the CHP said investigators from the Sacramento County Auto Theft Suppression Task Force ( SACCATS) found a stolen Mercedes in the parking lot of the Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights.

The Mercedes was followed by a Nissan pickup and when both vehicles stopped, the CHP said the driver of the Mercedes abandoned the car and went inside the pickup. Officials said a CHP patrol car tried to stop the Nissan, but the truck driver allegedly sped away.

As the Nissan was being followed by the Sacramento Police Department’s Air Operations Unit, it crashed into unidentified “property” and kept driving, the CHP said.

Officials said the occupants of the Nissan ended up running from the pickup after the hit-and-run and officers eventually apprehended them.

After officers made the arrest, the CHP said SACCATS officers found various credit cards, fraudulent checks, counterfeit driver licenses, a credit card reader and a credit card reader/encoder.

Officials said the fraudulent checks and credit cards were estimated to be valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The CHP identified 24-year-old Gabriel Alfredo Nunez, of San Jose, as the driver of the Mercedes. Nunez was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of auto theft, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

Jessie Jaime Frank Agullana, 34, of Roseville, was identified as the driver of the Nissan. Agullana was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of felony evading, resisting arrest, hit-and-run, possession of methamphetamine and a felony warrant.

The CHP said SACCATS will conduct follow-ups regarding the investigation and will attempt to identify the victims associated with the case.