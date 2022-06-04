SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All pets are available to adopt for free at the Front Street Animal Shelter.

This event began June 3 and will continue through June 10.

“Our kennels are completely full, and we are completely overwhelmed by homeless pets,” read a social media post by Front Street.

The shelter is looking to get more of its pets into safe homes so it can house others coming in.

According to Front Street’s website, here is everything included with a dog and puppy adoption:

Spay or neuter surgery

Microchip (with registration)

Bordetella & DHPP Vaccinations

Rabies Vaccination

Heartworm Test (over 6 months old)

Flea Preventative

Deworming Preventative

1-Year License (City Residents Only)

Free Health Exam Certificate

Dog Collar & Leash

Here’s everything included with a cat or kitten adoption:

Spay or Neuter Surgery

Microchip (with registration)

FVRCP Vaccination

Rabies Vaccination

Flea Preventative

Deworming Preventative

1-Year License (City Residents Only)

Free Health Exam Certificate

Cardboard Cat Carrier

The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. every day.

For more information on the event and the pets available for adoption you can visit Front Street’s official website.