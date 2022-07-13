ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — This Saturday, Placer County will be holding a Dump Day in Roseville as part of their Clean California Initiative.

Caltrans District 3 in California will be holding free monthly Dump Days throughout 11 counties for the rest of the year. The Dump Day events are organized by Caltrans as a way to try and keep California highways clean from the trash.

This Saturday, the first Dump Day will be occurring in Roseville from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until capacity is reached, at the Roseville Maintenance Station at 1000 Atlantic Street. Caltrans will have staff there to accept household waste and other trash at no charge.

Caltrans will be accepting general household waste and garbage such as metal, plastic, fiberglass, fabric, glass, untreated wood, as well as landscape trimmings. E-waste, up to four from each vehicle, such as televisions, computer monitors, VCRs, CD/DVD players, stereo equipment, and microwaves will also be accepted, along with other household appliances.

Tires can also be dropped off, up to six per vehicle. Concrete such as dirt, rocks, asphalt, sand, brick, or construction materials can also be dropped off along with mattresses box springs, and futons.

Treated wood, asbestos, compressed gas, and hazardous waste of any type including paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosive, or hazardous waste will not be accepted at the event.

While this is the first Dump Day for District 3, there are plans to have five more throughout the year for all the counties in the district.