Free outdoor space heaters for Sacramento small businesses ready for pick-up

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento announced it is giving out free outdoor heaters to business owners, using CARES Act funding to try to keep small businesses afloat.

“We started out really with a lot of masks and the sanitation supplies, gloves, isolation gowns for our Sac Fire folks, and really everything we’ve been able to push out has most likely come through the North Area Corp Yard,” said Daniel Bowers of City of Sacramento Director of Emergency Management.

As the pandemic evolved, so have the city’s efforts to support local businesses trying to keep their doors open.

“We’ve got our forklift drivers from Department of Utilities out here lifting and moving around millions of pieces of personal protective equipment and supplies,” Bowers told FOX40.

The city is handing out 400 outdoor space to businesses for free to help support their operations as they brace for winter weather.

“If they do have take-out lines still, they can put those out for that. Hopefully soon here, outdoor dining will reopen and we look forward to having these heaters out in the hands of the businesses,” Bowers said.

The city is using some of the $89 million it has received in federal CARES Act funding to buy and distribute the heaters, not only to restaurants but to any licensed business in Sacramento.

“Undoubtedly, small business and business in general is the backbone and the driver of our economy,” Bowers said. “There’s nothing more important and more critical than keeping those businesses safe and afloat.”

The city is handing the space heaters by district and they are first-come, first-serve. The distribution will continue tomorrow for businesses in Districts Four through Eight.

What to bring

1. Verify councilmember district to determine pick-up time. Businesses can find their council district by visiting the City’s “find your councilmember” landing page at www.cityofsacramento.org/Mayor-Council/Find-Your-District

2. Bring a copy of their current City of Sacramento Business Operation Tax License (BOTC)

3. Print, sign and bring the City’s liability waiver. The form needs to be signed by an authorized representative and picked up by someone who is authorized to do so.

4. Wear a mask and stay in the car upon arrival. Heaters will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. Staff will verify the above information and place the heater directly into the car.

Location: North Area Corp Yard at 918 Del Paso Rd. Sacramento, CA 95834

Pick-up times

Thursday, Dec. 10

District 1: 8 – 10 a.m.

8 – 10 a.m. District 2: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. District 3: 12 – 2 p.m.

12 – 2 p.m. District 4: 2 – 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

District 5: 8 – 10 a.m.

8 – 10 a.m. District 6: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. District 8: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. District 7: 1 – 3 p.m.