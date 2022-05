YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Freedom’s Heroes Memorial in Yuba City honors service members who have fallen since 9/11.

A Grateful Nation Remembers put up the 21 panels to memorialize the men and women who died during the War on Terror.

“These men and women deserve a place to be remembered and to be honored, and that place is here,” Michael Ciciola, director of A Grateful Nation Remembers, said.

