Freight train strikes truck filled with cattle near Escalon

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A freight train was partially derailed Wednesday in San Joaquin County after it hit a truck carrying dozens of cattle.

The Escalon Police Department reports the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Lone Tree and South Van Allen roads, just northwest of Escalon.

BNSF Railway Company says the freight train was one of their own and the crash is being investigated.

Out of the roughly 70 cattle that were on the truck, BNSF believes only 10 to 12 survived the crash.

Officials say the steers had come from Hawaii and the truck was one of six driving into Escalon Wednesday.

The company says no one on the cattle truck or the train was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.