Fresno County Sheriff’s correctional officer dead after traffic collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KTXL) — A correctional officer died after colliding with a pick-up truck near West and Princeton avenues Friday morning, according to the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Randy Villalobos was coming home from work on his motorcycle when he collided with the truck. Medical treatment was administered, but Villalobos died of his injuries.

The Fresno Police Department is handling the investigation of the crash, according to authorities.

Villalobos was employed for 7 1/2 years with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. He worked in all three of their correctional facilities.

“Randy was known for being an exemplary officer, keen on sharing his knowledge with his peers. He worked to make sure new correctional officers were up-to-date and able to respond to any situation within all housing facilities,” the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “He was one to lead by example through his work and his ability to help others.”

Villalobos is survived by his mother, father, fiancee and child.