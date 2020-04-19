Friends and family mourn death of Auburn mayor killed in plane crash

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Family and friends are mourning the death of Mayor William Kirby, who was piloting a plane when it crashed in Auburn Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating what caused the small plane to crash.

“He died while flying and that was something that he loved,” said Sandra Amara, Kirby’s friend of 30 years and fellow city council member.

Amara told FOX40 she still can’t believe it.

“He was full of life. I looked up to him because he did a lot,” said Amara.

A urologist by trade, Amara said Kirby devoted his life to caring for his patients and two children, James and Sarah.

“Kind of a larger than life sort of person. He was loud and opinionated,” said Dan Walters, long-time friend and Cal Matter columnist Dan Walters.

Walters told FOX40 sometimes that opinionated nature could get Kirby into trouble.

“He let everyone know what he thought about just about everything,” said Walters.

In the first half of April, Kirby announced he would to step down as mayor after his controversial post on Facebook that appeared to compare supporters of President Donald Trump to members of the Ku Klux Klan.

“I think it would be too bad if that’s all he was remembered for. He was much more than that. He was a good doctor and a good father. Somebody who went out of his way to help people when he could,” said Walters.

Family members weren’t ready to speak on camera but released a statement saying, in part, “He loved his family, especially his two granddaughters. He poured his passion into life and the world is a better place because of him.”

“There’s been a lot more in life (that he’s done) that was positive. That’s where we want to focus,” said Amara.

There was a passenger in the plane who survived with injuries. At the city council meeting on April 13, Kirby nominated Councilman Daniel Berlant to take over for him as mayor.