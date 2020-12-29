Friends, family of 14-year-old girl killed in Modesto shooting speak out

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The family and friends of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a Modesto shooting last Friday are speaking out.

Someone opened fire at a car with four people inside, including 14-year-old Maria Juarez, who died at the scene.

Juarez’s aunt told FOX40 that the teens were just on their way to get McDonald’s after spending Christmas together when shots rang out in the residential area of Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street.

Juarez’s classmate, Liliana Nunez, visited the site where the shooting took place with her mom, Melissa Ambriz.

They brought candles, pictures and a stuffed animal in a makeshift memorial.

“I just don’t know why they would do that to somebody,” Nunez said through tears.

“We seen her last week at the store. It’s just a shock to us that she’s gone so fast,” Ambriz said.

“When officers arrived, they found that a vehicle, with four occupants, had been shot at. And three of the occupants had been struck by the gunfire,” said Modesto Police Department public information officer Sharon Bear. “A 14-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene. There was an 18-year-old female that was struck by the gunfire. And a 16-year-old male.”

The two injured teens are being treated at a local hospital and are expected to live.

Family told FOX40 that the 18-year-old is Juarez’s sister who was shot twice and remains at the hospital.

“There was also an 11-year-old female in the car, and she was not struck by any gunfire and was not injured,” Bear said.

Investigators are searching for the suspect and a motive.

“We don’t know what to think right now. It’s just a lot going through our heads. Like why? A lot of questions. Why?” Ambriz asked.

“She was like a very happy person. She made everybody smile,” Nunez said through tears.

Juarez’s aunt says each Christmas from now on, Juarez’s mother will forever think of losing her youngest daughter.

She described her niece as a sweet girl.

Neighbors in the area of the shooting described hearing up to 20 shots. They believe the suspect was in a car and sped off after the shooting.

“Come forward. She was 14, 15 years old. She still had her whole life ahead of her. So, if it was an accident or if was anything, just come forward. I know the family would love to hear something like that. They have a lot of questions I know they probably do,” Ambriz said.

“We’re definitely asking for the public’s help in this. We’d love to bring resolve to the family for this tragic incident,” Bear said.

Anonymous tipsters can leave information with Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and be eligible for a cash reward.

The family is raising money to help with funeral expenses.

For those who would like to donate, tap or click here.