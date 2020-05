CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — George Whitworth turned 95 on Wednesday.

Whitworth has had a lifetime of service, having fought in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, led a parade of cars with Whitworth’s community and family to celebrate his birthday.

Whitworth spoke with FOX40 about his life and what service means to him.