Friends organize drive-thru baby shower for expectant mother in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – An expectant mother in West Sacramento was brought to tears Monday after friends and family surprised her with a drive-thru baby shower.

Cars drove by Verna Hull’s home dropping off gifts for the soon-to-be mom.

Hull and her husband were looking forward to welcoming their baby boy with friends and family at their baby shower, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Hull’s friends organized the drive-thru baby shower to make sure they could still celebrate even if it’s at a distance.