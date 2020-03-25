Frito-Lay plant in Modesto shuts down after several employees show symptoms of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Production of some of your favorite snacks are now on hold after the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto is forced to temporarily shut its doors.

Frito-Lay confirmed with FOX40 news Tuesday that several PepsiCo employees are now on a 14-day quarantine after displaying coronavirus symptoms.

Frito-Lay says there's no evidence that COVID-19 is spread through food or food packaging but out of an abundance of caution they've shutdown this plant and say it will undergo a deep cleaning according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The popular food and beverage company did not disclose how many workers were symptomatic but there's more than 620 full-time employees at the Modesto facility.

The company's website says employees who are quarantined will receive 100% of their pay.

According to Frito-Lay, they will continue to pay all workers at the Modesto facility 100% of their paychecks, for up to 12-weeks.

No timeline was given on when they will be re-opening.