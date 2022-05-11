MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter that recently died during preparations for a prescribed burn will be escorted by his crewmates through the Central Valley on Thursday.

The crew members of Darin Banks, 26, will form a convoy that escorts his remains from Modesto back to his family home in Red Bluff.

Banks was a member of Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc., was struck by a falling tree in Calaveras Big Trees State Park on May 6 and died of his injuries shortly after the incident.

Banks’ crew members, co-workers and other other fire service and law enforcement agencies will be transporting his body back to his home in Red Bluff.

The convoy plans to leave Modesto at around 11:30 a.m., driving on Highway 99 toward Sacramento, then proceeding on Highway 99 to Yuba City and through Chico around 3 p.m. The convoy plans on arriving at Red Bluff at 4 p.m.

A date for a memorial has not been set.