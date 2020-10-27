Frustrated Nevada County residents wait for PG&E to restore power in their neighborhoods

The Latest (Monday, Oct. 26):

6:55 p.m.

During a briefing Monday night, Pacific Gas and Electric officials said 28% of the roughly 345,000 customers impacted by the power shutoffs have had their electricity restored. That leaves 250,000 houses and businesses still without power.

As crews patrolled PG&E’s lines, incident commander Mark Quinlan said they found 12 instances of damage or hazards.

The 1,800 PG&E workers should finish inspecting the lines and power is expected to be restored to everyone by Tuesday by 10 p.m.

Original story below:

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric shut off power to roughly 355,000 customers to prevent its lines from sparking wildfires.

Nevada County was one of the hardest-hit areas, with roughly 40,000 customers without power. On Monday night, a lot of neighbors were relying on generators to deal with the darkness.

“I think we’ve been through (power shutoffs) like five times,” said Nevada City resident Lennart Hjord. “It’s a little bit of a frustration.”

PG&E cut electricity to Hjord’s home Sunday. This time around, he was determined to take back his power by investing in a generator to keep the essentials up and running.

In downtown Nevada City, most businesses were spared from this round of shutoffs.

A spokesperson with PG&E said Monday crews started patrolling lines in some areas to make sure it was safe to turn power back on.

The utility’s outages are aimed at preventing power lines from sparking wildfires, with strong winds in the forecast.

But Hjord questioned whether it was necessary.

“The wind is not blowing hard enough to justify it,” he told FOX40.

His frustrations were echoed by neighbors Gladys and Larry Birdsong.

“I’m a reasonable person and we don’t want any fires or anything. But I think, for this town, think they missed the boat on prediction,” said Gladys Birdsong.

Still, they found creative ways to cope with the outage in their home.

“Somehow more wine bottles get opened when the power is out. I don’t know how that happens,” Gladys Birdsong said with a chuckle.

All the while, the couple said they hope the utility can come up with another solution to prevent wildfires that doesn’t leave them in the dark.

“I feel like I’m in a third world country,” Larry Birdsong said.

“Right, like, come on PG&E, can’t you find a better answer?” Gladys Birdsong replied.

Power is expected to be restored in Nevada County by Tuesday night.